Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) trades up 0.80% to $1,580.95 per share as investors strap in for what could be an eventful earnings report and conference call.

One of the bigger questions hanging is if Tesla will turn a Q2 profit to make itself eligible for S&P 500 inclusion.

Interestingly, Tesla would be the biggest company by market value to ever join the S&P 500 and would make up about 1% of the gauge at the start, according to Dow Jones data.

When would the news drop of an official S&P 500 invite? That part is tricky as reporting a profit doesn't automatically lead to inclusion in the index, but adds the company to consideration by an eight-person S&P committee. While S&P 500 Index rebalancing occurs four times a year, a spokesperson for S&P Dow Jones Indices said adding a stock to the index can happen at any point once a company is eligible for consideration. So far this year, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) have been added to the index and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Macy's (NYSE:M) have fallen off.

Companies entering the S&P 500 usually see a share price boost around the time they join, but with Tesla it's hard to say if that news isn't already baked in.

Tesla's earnings conference call is scheduled for 5:30 ET and as usual could be an interesting affair. In the past couple of years, we have seen Confrontational Musk (5/3/2018), Tired Musk (8/1/2018) and Fascism-hating Musk (4/29/2020) during the earnings calls. The adjective today could be a little more cheerful with Tesla on a share price tear.

Take a deeper dive into Tesla's earnings history.