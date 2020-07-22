Starwood Property Trust (STWD +1.7% ) is exploring a sale of a nearly $2B portfolio of energy infrastructure loans and commitments mainly acquired from General Electric in 2018, Bloomberg reports.

Nearly 75% of the portfolio is secured by natural gas and generation assets, with the rest backed by assets such as pipelines and wind farms.

At the time of the acquisition, the assets included a ~$2.1B portfolio of 51 loans and $400M of unfunded commitments; by the end of March 2020, the pile shrank to $1.6B in loans and $300M in commitments across 34 positions, mostly with U.S. borrowers, according to a May filing.