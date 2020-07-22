Following up on its first announcement two months ago, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3% ) reports detailed results from its successful Phase 3 clinical trial, ARCHWAY, evaluating its Port Delivery System (PDS) with ranibizumab in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The data will be presented virtually on Sunday, July 26, at the American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting.

98.4% of PDS patients were able to go six months without additional treatment while achieving vision outcomes equivalent to those receiving monthly eye injections, implying twice-yearly treatment, 83% less frequent than current standard of care.

PDS is a permanent refillable eye implant about the size of a grain of rice that continuously delivers a customized formulation of ranibizumab (branded as Lucentis in the injectable format) over a period of months.

PDS is being assessed in another Phase 3, PAGODA, in patients with diabetic macular edema.

Marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for wet AMD are next up.