Teledyne Technologies (TDY +2.2% ) reported Q2 sales of $743.3M a decline of 4.9% Y/Y, and net income of $93.7M (-10.4% Y/Y).

Net sales by segments: Instrumentation $263.1M (-0.4% Y/Y); Digital Imaging $237.6M (-4.3% Y/Y); Aerospace and Defense Electronics $143.1M (-18.7% Y/Y); and Engineered Systems $99.5M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin declined by 120 bps to 14.8%, compared to last year Q2.

Cash provided by operating activities was $155.8M for the quarter, vs. $83.2M a year ago; and Free cash flow of $139.2M.

3Q20 Guidance: GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $2.25 to $2.45.

Company affirmed and narrowed FY20 GAAP diluted EPS outlook to $9.45 to $10 (prior $9.30 to $10).

