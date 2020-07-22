Tellurian (TELL -26.6% ) surrenders most of yesterday's 53% surge after reaching a deal with institutional investors who will purchase 35M shares at $1.00 each.

Tellurian also says it likely will incur substantial impairment charges related to its natural gas production reserves and the carrying value of its assets because of declining gas prices.

The company is evaluating potential changes to its Driftwood LNG export project in Louisiana that could significantly reduce the overall cost of Phase 1 of the project, and it says it may need to make substantial cuts to proved undeveloped reserves unless nat gas prices rise.

Tellurian shares skyrocketed yesterday after a report that Petronet LNG, India's top gas importer, renewed its initial deal to consider investing $2.5B in the Driftwood LNG project.