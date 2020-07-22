Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Transgene (OTCPK:TRGNF +9.0% ) is up, albeit on turnover of only 2,100 shares, on the heels of a pooled analysis of data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating its HPV16-targeted therapeutic vaccine TG4001, combined with Pfizer (PFE +3.7% ) and Merck KgaA's (OTCPK:MKKGY -1.4% ) PD-L1 blocker Bavencio (avelumab), in 34 patients with recurrent and/or metastatic HPV16-positive tumors that progressed after one-to-three lines of chemo.

The analysis showed that TG4001 can be safely combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

On the efficacy front, clinical activity was observed in the overall population. The company says it has identified a selection criterion corresponding to high responders. In more than half of these patients, progression-free survival was 12 weeks, half again as long as the average of eight weeks with current regimens.

It is conducting the study in collaboration with Merck KgaA, although Transgene says it has stopped it in its current design.

Final results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

A larger confirmatory trial is next up.