Jamf (JAMF) opened its first day of trading at $46 after pricing shares at $26 each. Shares are currently up 73% to $45.

The upsized IPO included 18M shares (up from 16M) with 13M coming from Jamf and the remainder from selling shareholders.

Jamf will use its ~$319.7M in net proceeds to repay all outstanding borrowings and for the standard general corporate purposes.

Earlier this week, Jamf had raised its IPO price range from $21-23 share from $17-19.

Dig deeper: Jamf: The Apple Enterprise Software Company from SA's Bert Hochfeld.