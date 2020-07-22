Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is 7.5% lower after yesterday's Q2 earnings report, where a financial beat was overshadowed by disappointing user growth and some company-provided whisper guidance seen as conservative.

That's left analyst reaction mixed today, though with a focus on that slowing user growth. Bulls look resilient, as several analysts raised targets.

That included Guggenheim, which boosted its target but downgraded to Neutral from a previous Buy. Analyst Michael Morris points to that soft user growth outlook along with slower monetization in the Rest of World geo, and notes the company either needs to boost spend per advertiser or just boost advertisers in order to see stock appreciation.

The new math on fiscal 2024 sales leads him to boost his target to $22 from $18 (vs. a current $22.89).

Pivotal is sticking with a Buy and raising its target as well, to $27.75 from $21.50 (implying 21% upside). Buy-side expectations may have outstripped the sell side as it was a solid report, the firm says. It's expecting a revenue slowdown in accordance with the soft user guidance, and notes ongoing macro uncertainty and advertising hurdles; the firm still thinks profitability is possible in Q4, but now is forecasting break-even.

RBC is staying bullish as well with a $28 target; the cautious outlook is a negative, but the firm expects some positivity in Net Ad Platforms due to several factors.

