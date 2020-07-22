Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF -2.8% ) reports Q2 copper volumes came in slightly ahead of expectations but 8.4% below the previous quarter.

The miner, which has been operating with two-thirds of its workforce due to COVID-19, produced 177.7K metric tons of copper from 194K mt in Q1, citing expected lower grades from the Centinela mine in Chile.

The company maintains full-year copper production guidance at the lower end of its range of 725K-755K mt while net cash costs are still expected at $1.20/lb.

H1 copper production fell 4% Y/Y to 371.7K mt but met analyst expectations.

Supervisors at the Centinela mine recently voted in favor of strike action after rejecting a pay offer.