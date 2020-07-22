Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC +1.4% ) completed its first 2020 timeshare receivable securitization through the issuance of $375M notes backed by a pool of ~$383M of vacation ownership loans.

Notes overall weighted average interest rate is 2.53% and the transaction has a gross advance rate of 98%.

Issued notes were in four classes: ~$238M Class A Notes (1.74% interest rate), ~$72M Class B Notes (2.73% interest rate), ~$44M Class C Notes (4.21% interest rate), and ~$21M Class D Notes (7.14% interest rate).

Of the total gross proceeds of $375M, ~$300M was used to repay all outstanding amounts previously drawn under the company's $531M warehouse credit facility, ~$7M for transaction expenses and fund required reserves, remaining $53M for general corporate purposes; $15M will be held until it purchases all or a portion of the remaining loans.

On July 22, 2020, ~$368M of the loans were purchased by the company while the remaining loans will be purchased before October 1, 2020.

With regards the notes issuance, Marriott Vacations will redeem the 2013-1 transaction for ~$16M.