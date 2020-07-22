Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.34B (-22.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Union Pacific Is Overvalued Into Earnings