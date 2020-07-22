Restaurant stocks are higher as the sector continues to react to vaccine developments. Earlier today, the U.S. agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech SE $1.95B to secure 100M doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccines could land emergency use authorization as early as October and see some manufacturing begin, with a target for broad distribution sometime in 2021 if everything goes smoothly.
The impact for restaurants is pretty obvious with a high percentage of Americans saying they are uncomfortable dining in before the vaccine arrives.
Gainers today include Potbelly (PBPB +8.3%), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI +4.4%), Noodles (NDLS +5.0%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +4.4%), Brinker International (EAT +3.4%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +3.6%), McDonald's (MCD +3.0%), Del Taco Restaurants (TACO +2.5%), Yum Brands (YUM +3.1%), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +2.1%), Wendy's (WEN +2.4%), Jack in the Box (JACK +1.8%) and Darden Restaurants (DRI +2.2%).
The sector is less than a week away from McDonald's earnings report, which has been tipped to include a positive update on comparable sales trends for July.
Seeking Alpha authors rank Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH, +0.5%) as the top restaurant stocks.