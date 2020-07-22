Restaurant stocks are higher as the sector continues to react to vaccine developments. Earlier today, the U.S. agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech SE $1.95B to secure 100M doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines could land emergency use authorization as early as October and see some manufacturing begin, with a target for broad distribution sometime in 2021 if everything goes smoothly.

The impact for restaurants is pretty obvious with a high percentage of Americans saying they are uncomfortable dining in before the vaccine arrives.

Gainers today include Potbelly (PBPB +8.3% ), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI +4.4% ), Noodles (NDLS +5.0% ), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +4.4% ), Brinker International (EAT +3.4% ), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +3.6% ), McDonald's (MCD +3.0% ), Del Taco Restaurants (TACO +2.5% ), Yum Brands (YUM +3.1% ), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +2.1% ), Wendy's (WEN +2.4% ), Jack in the Box (JACK +1.8% ) and Darden Restaurants (DRI +2.2% ).

The sector is less than a week away from McDonald's earnings report, which has been tipped to include a positive update on comparable sales trends for July.