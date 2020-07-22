S&P trims Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) credit rating to BBB+ from A-. The outlook had previously been negative, so the downgrade shouldn't come as a surprise. Following the rating cut, the outlook has been boosted to stable, suggesting S&P isn't currently contemplating another downgrade.
The stock is unsurprisingly snoozing through the news, remaining modestly lower on the session.
Newish CEO Charles Scharf is continuing to build his team, with the bank yesterday announcing the imminent exit of current CFO John Shrewsberry, to be replaced by BNY Mellon CFO Mike Santomassimo (Scharf also came to Wells from Mellon).
Shares are down 51.3% year-to-date and the dividend was just cut by 80%, but bank bulls (presumably Warren Buffett is still among them) can take comfort knowing rating agency downgrades often come a lot closer to the bottom than the top.
Now read: Dividend Changes: July 11-17, 2020 »