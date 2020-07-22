S&P trims Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) credit rating to BBB+ from A-. The outlook had previously been negative, so the downgrade shouldn't come as a surprise. Following the rating cut, the outlook has been boosted to stable, suggesting S&P isn't currently contemplating another downgrade.

The stock is unsurprisingly snoozing through the news, remaining modestly lower on the session.

Newish CEO Charles Scharf is continuing to build his team, with the bank yesterday announcing the imminent exit of current CFO John Shrewsberry, to be replaced by BNY Mellon CFO Mike Santomassimo (Scharf also came to Wells from Mellon).