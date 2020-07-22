Rise Gold (OTCQX:RYES -1.2% ) intends to raise up to $3.3M through the issuance of up to 4.4M units at $0.75/unit; each unit comprising one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.

One whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of two years from issuance date.

Gross proceeds will be used for engineering and exploration on its Idaho-Maryland Gold Project ($2.5M) and general working capital ($800K).

Offer is likely to close in one or more tranches as subscriptions are received.