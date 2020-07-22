STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (-8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.