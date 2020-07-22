Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $769.08M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CTXS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.