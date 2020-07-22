Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.88 (-278.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.31M (-85.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.