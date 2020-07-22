Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HSY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.