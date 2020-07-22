Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.61 (+45.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.01B (+28.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.