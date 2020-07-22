Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (-36.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $678.25M (-21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MAT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.