Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $691.22M (-9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward.