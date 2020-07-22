Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 (-230.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.3M (-48.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SKX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.