The market is slightly higher in afternoon trading, but there's little conviction one way or another.

The S&P is up 0.25% , the Dow is up 0.2% and the Nasdaq is flat. Advancers and decliners are mixed, although new highs are beating new lows.

The market got a small boost around midday following a report that the White House is considering a short-term extension of federal unemployment benefit supplements, which start disappearing at the end of this week.

It looks defensive at the top, Utilities +1.6% , and cyclical at the bottom, Energy -1.5% . Tech is in the middle, +0.4% .

The Fab 5 megacaps are also mixed, with Microsoft up ahead of its earnings report and Amazon sliding. Tesla is up slightly before its earnings report.

Homebuilders are rallying sharply following June existing home sales rebounding a record +20.7%.

In commodities, crude futures (CL1:COM) have fought back from sharp early losses, -0.3% , while silver's astounding rally continues, +6.7% and topping $23/oz.

