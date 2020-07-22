Talisker Resources (OTCQB:TSKFF -8.9% ) enters into an agreement with Sprott Capital Partners and PI Financial to purchase 10.9M units and 15.6M charity flow-through share units, for gross proceeds of $15M

Each Unit and Charity FT Unit includes one common share of the Corporation and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at price of $0.70.

The Units will be sold at $0.46/unit, and Charity FT Units is priced at $0.64 per Charity FT Unit.

Underwriters have an option to offer up to an additional 15% of the Offering.

The gross proceeds will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" and working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close by August 13.