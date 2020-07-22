Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $421.44M (+32.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SAM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.