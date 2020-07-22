Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-85.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (-32.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.