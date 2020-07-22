Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.89 (-127.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $457.59M (-45.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SGMS has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.