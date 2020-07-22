Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-34.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $605.87M (-17.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALLE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:No Love Or Coverage For Allegion