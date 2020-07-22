MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.26M (-20.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.