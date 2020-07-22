FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.