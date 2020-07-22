BJ's Restaurants Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2020 5:35 PM ETBJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)BJRIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.98 (-378.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.91M (-57.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BJRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.