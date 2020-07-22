IDEX Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2020 5:35 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)IEXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $527.12M (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IEX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.