Shopify (SHOP -0.4% ) is adding Affirm as a payment partner in an effort add more flexible partner plans for U.S. consumers, particularly on the younger side.

Merchants using Shopify will be able to offer an installment plan under the Affirm platform that gives shoppers the option to split purchases into four payments.

Affirm notes that merchants who offer consumers a similar pay-over-time option today see an increase in average order value and overall sales.

A rollout is anticipated by the end of the year.

Shopify has cooled down slightly in the last week after a huge share price rally that made the company the most valuable in Canada on a market cap basis.