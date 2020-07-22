Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $708.05M (-15.8% Y/Y).

The consensus Monetizable daily active users ((mDAU)) is estimated at 172.8M (+24.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TWTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 18 downward.