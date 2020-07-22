American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$7.90 vs. $1.82 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (-87.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.