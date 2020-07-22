AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.98B (-8.9% Y/Y).

The estimate for Mobility Net adds is 3.27M.

Over the last 2 years, T has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: AT&T: Critical Moment Approaches