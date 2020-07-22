The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 vs. $2.02 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.19B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRV has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.