Sunrun (RUN +4.7% ) sizzles to a ninth straight gain and 16th gain over the past 17 sessions, after J.P. Morgan's Paul Coster reiterates his Buy rating and raises his stock price target to a Street-high $40.

The stock has nearly tripled so far this year, while the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN +0.4% ) has rallied 48% YTD and the S&P 500 has added 1.4%.

Coster says the $90M in cost synergies Runrun targeted from its $3.2B deal to buy Vivint Solar is achievable, and "value per watt/household should increase materially" as SunRun sells energy storage to a larger customer base.

Coster also thinks the company may benefit if a Democrat sweep in the November election brings Joe Biden's renewable energy policy - the candidate targets deploying solar on ~8M rooftops - to fruition.

RUN's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish.