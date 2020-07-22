Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.55B (+12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 9 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Intel: Low Bar To Crush Earnings