Apollo Global Management (APO -0.5% ) has blacked out Dish Network (DISH -1.1% ) customers' access to Cox stations in 10 markets, Dish says - the latest move in a pitched legal battle between the two.

They have ongoing litigation about whether Dish's carriage deal for the Cox stations was prematurely terminated when Apollo acquired the stations. A federal court today dissolved a temporary restraining order that had enjoined Apollo from interfering in retransmission.

The affected markets are Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, N.C.; Dayton, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla; Pittsburgh; Seattle; and Tulsa, Okla.

"We have offered to apply our current agreement — with higher rates — to keep their channels available and avoid any service interruption while we continue to negotiate, but they refused, demanding a 40-percent increase to rates agreed to last year," Dish's Andy LeCuyer says.

Updated: It's the "same page from the tired playbook that Dish routinely dusts off," Cox Media Group says, noting the court's statement that Cox "cannot prevent Dish from retransmitting the stations. They go dark only if Dish so chooses." It adds "Dish also continues to unfairly target Apollo Global Management regarding the negotiations related only to CMG."