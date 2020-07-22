Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.01B (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.