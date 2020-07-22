People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-32.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $503.14M (+10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PBCT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.