SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.10 (-49.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $755.34M (-12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIVB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.