Duke Energy (DUK +2.1% ) says its Progress customers in North Carolina and South Carolina are now receiving 560 MW of cleaner energy from its new Asheville Combined Cycle Station in Arden, N.C.

The new $817M power station, which includes two electricity producing power blocks with four generators and more than 18K components, generates enough energy to serve 450K homes.

Duke says the Asheville station is its most efficient plant in the Carolinas, and 75% more efficient than the retired coal plant it replaced, while carbon emissions at the site have fallen 60% per Mwh compared with the retired plant.

Duke recently started commercial operations at its 200 MW Holstein solar energy project in Texas, the largest solar project in the company's fleet.