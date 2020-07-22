WhatsApp (FB -1.3% ) is looking to offer credit products to lower-income and rural users in India, TechCrunch reports, in an increased digital payments push in its biggest user market.

It's been working with banks for the past year to explore offering credit, insurance and pension products to currently unbanked individuals.

WhatsApp - sporting more than 400M users in the country - will pilot several programs in testing potential solutions: “Based on the results, we will co-invest and scale. Even a small conversion of the demand will translate into an infusion of significant savings into the financial system," says WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose.