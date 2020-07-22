Many U.S. hospitals, especially those in rural areas, are working feverishly to comply with a new COVID-19 data reporting system that the Trump administration hastily implemented last week. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) gave them only two days' notice to make the switch to its portal versus reporting data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) long-standing National Healthcare Safety Network.

Compliance is apparently tied to the distribution of Gilead Sciences' (GILD -0.9% ) remdesivir, still the only drug approved in the U.S. for the emergency treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Larger hospitals and those in urban areas has coped fairly well, but community hospitals are scrambling since some states do not collect the information themselves, relying on CDC data to assemble and share information which public officials use to decide on allocation of key resources.

At present, nine states have fewer than half of their hospitals using the HHS system.

HHS CIO Jose Arrieta says its system collects data on ~4,500 hospitals compared to 3,000 under the CDC system.