Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.55 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.99B (-64.5% Y/Y).

Total Production estimate of 442.4 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, CVE has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.