Sunnova Energy (NOVA +7.4% ) approaches its 52-week high after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, raised from $19.50, believing an extension of the investment tax credit for residential solar installations would be a bullish catalyst for solar stocks.

BofA's Julien Dumoulin thinks a Democrat win in the November election probably would pave the way for an extension, estimating a three-year extension would be worth ~$4.50/share for Sunnova.

Dumoulin-Smith also anticipates Q2 earnings season will support expectations of higher cash flows among residential solar stocks.

NOVA's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish.