Motorola Solutions (MSI +2.5% ) has introduced technology to support public-private partnerships with its video security offerings.

That will allow sharing of the company's security and analytics portfolio between public safety officials and community businesses to better respond to incidents.

Businesses would be able to stipulate which of their sites and cameras would be accessible to public safety command centers, with an aim to broadening the range of safety/security and increasing trust/engagement between law enforcement and the community.

The PPP-supporting technologies include two new releases: Avigilon Cloud Services 3.8 and the L5Q License Plate Recognition Camera.