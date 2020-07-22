Airline traffic is sluggish again this week, according to TSA throughput data.

Traffic declined 73.0% on July 18, dropped 72.6% on July 19, decreased 73.6% on July 20 and fell 78.8% on July 21.

Forward bookings and airline website visits are also lower, according to Bank of America.

The airline sector is having a mixed day as positive long-term vaccine developments run up against the short-term negative tone from industry execs.