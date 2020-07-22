Airline traffic is sluggish again this week, according to TSA throughput data.
Traffic declined 73.0% on July 18, dropped 72.6% on July 19, decreased 73.6% on July 20 and fell 78.8% on July 21.
Forward bookings and airline website visits are also lower, according to Bank of America.
The airline sector is having a mixed day as positive long-term vaccine developments run up against the short-term negative tone from industry execs.
Sector watch: American Airlines (AAL -1.0%), Delta Airlines (DAL -0.4%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.7%), United Airlines (UAL -3.6%), JetBlue (JBLU -0.0%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -0.8%), Alaska Air Group (ALK +0.9%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -0.6%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +0.8%), Mesa Airlines (MESA +1.2%), SkyWest (SKYW).